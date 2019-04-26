CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg to Appear on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode

0 reads
Leave a comment
Uncle Snoop's Army & Showbox Presents Snoop's Wellness Retreat - Morrison, CO

Source: Jason G. Bahr / Getty

Snoop Dogg is putting his acting chops to work and will appear on an upcoming episode of ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.’

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Ice-T, who plays sergeant Fin Tutuola on the show, announced the Doggfather’s guest appearance last month on social media.

Fin, along with Olivia Benson and the others, will investigate the public feud between two men after a pop star is assaulted in her home. Appropriately, Snoop plays the role of a recording artist who’s engaged in a public feud with the husband of the pop star. Meanwhile, Fin’s family ties to one of the men causes trouble.

We’ll get to see how it all played out on Thursday (May 2). Check out the full episode trailer below.

Snoop Dogg to Appear on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Episode was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close