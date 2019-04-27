CLOSE
Test
Magic Johnson’s Daughter, Elisa, Left With “Intense Scarring”…
The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To…
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…
3 items
Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower…
Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In…
60 items
The Best Photos From The World Premiere of…
Black Excellence: Heartwarming Educator At Richmond Juvenile Detention…
Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During…
Sounds About White! Student Downplays Black Classmate At…
Holy Shenanigans: Easter Returned With A Viral Brawl…
Salt-N-Pepa Discuss ‘Ladies Night’ Reality Show, How They’ve…
DMX Casted In ‘Chronicle Of A Serial Killer’…
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend & Rumored Lover Robyn…
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…
Natasha Rothwell Of ‘Insecure’ Explains Why She Will…
Michael Sam Talks Hardships After Being Dropped By…
15 items
How Your Favorite Celebs & Their Kids Celebrated…
Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In…
K. Michelle’s Surrogate Confirms She’s Carrying Twins [VIDEO]
Z1079 Summer Jam 2018 performers
Cleveland Rapper Q Money Arrested For Murder In…
America Speaks: Folks Make Fun Of The HEAVILY…
Issa Rae Shares What It Was Like Working…
Are NeNe and Gregg Leakes Considering Divorce?
Kevin Hunter Apologizes To Wendy Williams: “I Am…
The Kardashians Announce New UCLA Health Center Named…
Pastor Allows Children To Spit, Cut Him With…
Regina Hall Explains How She Once Had A…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Viola Davis Spreads Awareness About Diabetes Through New Documentary

“I'm sharing my story for the first time in an effort to inspire others to take action against the type 2 diabetes epidemic,” said Davis.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The racial health disparity surrounding diabetes is on the rise. According to a study conducted by the National Institutes of Health, in the U.S. Black adults are almost twice as likely to develop type 2 diabetes in comparison to white adults. Actress Viola Davis is utilizing her platform as an avenue to spread awareness about this matter in hopes of reversing this alarming trend. She recently joined forces with the pharmaceutical company Merck to narrate a documentary that captures how the disease is impacting communities across the country, PR Newswire reported.

The film—titled A Touch of Sugar—is a part of a larger initiative led by Merck called America’s Diabetes Challenge: Get to Your Goals. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Thursday. For Davis, the diabetes struggle is personal. She herself has prediabetes, two of her sisters were diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and one of her family members died after battling with the disease.

“I’m one of the 84 million American adults living with prediabetes and I’m sharing my story for the first time in an effort to inspire others to take action against the type 2 diabetes epidemic,” she said in a statement. “My sisters are both struggling with type 2 diabetes and my aunt also died from complications of the disease. Growing up, we just said they had ‘the sugar,’ which didn’t sound that concerning. But, when you look at the facts, there’s nothing harmless about diabetes – it’s a chronic disease that needs to be taken seriously if we’re going to get it under control.”

The film explores how culture and socio-economic issues are intertwined with the epidemic. Conrod Kelly who serves as the Executive Director of the Diabetes Franchise at Merck says the film was created to put “a much-needed spotlight on the real people affected by it firsthand,” and hopes that it inspires people to take action.

Films like A Touch of Sugar are needed to spread awareness about the ever-growing epidemic. According to the news outlet, 30 million adults in the U.S. are living with diabetes.

SEE ALSO:

10 Epic Speeches From Viola Davis That Will Move Your Soul

Taraji P. Henson To Launch Non-Profit That Addresses Mental Health Stigma In The Black Community

Corretta Scott King

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

12 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Continue reading Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Happy Birthday! Coretta Scott King Quotes That Will Brighten Your Day

Coretta Scott King was born on this day in 1927 Marion, Alabama. Known as the wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., she was an activist in her own right. See Also: This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance Coretta Scott King was a passionate advocate for civil rights and was by her husband's side during some of the most trying times. Dr. King once said about his wife, "My devoted wife has been a constant source of consolation to me through all the difficulties. In the midst of the most tragic experiences, she never became panicky or over-emotional. I have come to see the real meaning of that rather trite statement: a wife can either make or break a husband. My wife was always stronger than I was through the struggle." He continued, "Corrie proved to be that type of wife with qualities to make a husband when he could have been so easily broken. In the darkest moments, she always brought the light of hope. I am convinced that if I had not had a wife with the fortitude, strength, and calmness of Corrie, I could not have withstood the ordeals and tensions surrounding the movement.” After King's assassination, she continued to be a fearless and passionate activist for civil rights for everyone from the LGBT community to poverty stricken communities. She opposed apartheid in South Africa. In 1983, she insisted the amendment of the Civil Rights Act to include the LGBT community s as a protected class. She was also the force behind the the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, which many opposed but was signed into law in 1983. Coretta Scott King passed away in 2006 at the age of 78 but her legacy lives on. Check out some of her most powerful quotes below.

Viola Davis Spreads Awareness About Diabetes Through New Documentary was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close