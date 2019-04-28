CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities

Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities

2 reads
Leave a comment
BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 - Backstage

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Bun B knows the duties of a civilian holding down his family. The UGK rapper reportedly chased down the burglar he got into a gunfight with in order to ID the culprit.

Reports TMZ:

The Houston rapper’s lawyer, Charles Adams, tells TMZ … Bun and his wife, Queenie, met with the District Attorney this week to discuss the incident, and they have been reassured they are being treated as victims in the case.

We’re told everything they’ve reported lines up with law enforcement’s investigation, and the suspect, Demonte Jackson, is facing 3 first-degree felonies — 2 counts of aggravated robbery with a weapon and one count of burglary.

Adams tells us Bun B wasn’t specifically targeted by the intruder — he was going house to house in the neighborhood and Bun’s wife happened to answer the door.

Besides licking off shots as the man stole his wife’s Audi, Bun chased him down to take his mask off.

… Queenie offered up her Audi in the garage to the suspect, which is where Bun confronted him and a gunfight ensued. Adams says after the man escaped and left his gun behind … Bun hopped in his car and pursued him.

We’re told the rapper caught up and held the guy at gunpoint … then made him take off his mask so he could identify him. The suspect then escaped again.

Is there any doubt that Bun B is a Triple O? Most importantly, we’re glad Bun and his wife were unharmed.

As for the burglar, throw him under the jail bruh.

Photo; Getty

Bun B Chased Down Armed Robber To ID Him To Authorities was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close