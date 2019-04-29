CLOSE
Legendary Singer Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack

The singer is known for songs "A Whole New World."

2017 Dikembe Mutombo Care For Congo Gala

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Prayers up for Grammy winner Peabo Bryson. The 68-year-old reportedly had a heart attack on Saturday.   

Bryson “was at his home in Georgia early Saturday morning when he suffered the mild heart attack,” TMZ reported. “We’re told Peabo’s currently responsive and both his medical team and family are optimistic he’ll make a speedy recovery.”

A rep also said, “Double Grammy / Double Oscar Award-winning balladeer, Peabo Bryson, suffered a mild heart attack at his home in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is currently listed in stable condition and is awake and responsive. Both his medical team and family are optimistic for a speedy recovery. At this time, privacy is requested; however, the thoughts and prayers of friends and fans are welcomed and appreciated.”

The news came after reports that movie director John Singleton was in grave health following a stroke he suffered last week.

Bryson is known for songs like 1992’s “A Whole New World” with Regina Belle, which won a Grammy and an Academy Award. His 1991 duet with Celine Dion, titled “Beauty and the Beast,” also won an Oscar and a Golden Globe award.

The Washington Post reported in 2014 that there is a huge risk of a heart attack for black men over 40, “American Journal of Preventive Medicine showed a striking increase in risk for black men between ages 40 and 79. The study found that, in the period 2011 to 2014, 65 percent of them were at high risk of having a heart attack or stroke in the next 10 years — compared with 54 percent for that age group during the period 1999 to 2002. Meanwhile, the study found that the comparable risk for white men rose from 44 to 48 percent in that period.”

According to Your Heart Health, “Black Americans are at greater risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke than White Americans.B lack women (49%) and Black men (44%) have higher rates of heart disease.”

According to Mayo Clinic, there are several lifestyle changes you can make to reduce your risk of heart disease:

• Quit or don’t start smoking

• Exercise 30 to 60 minutes a day on most days of the week, or 60 to 90 minutes if you need to lose weight

• Maintain a healthy weight

• Eat a diet that’s low in saturated fat, cholesterol and salt

• Take prescribed medications appropriately

• Manage other conditions that are risk factors for heart disease, such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes.

For more information from Mayo Clinic about women’s heart health, visit www.mayoclinic.org.

We hope Peabo Bryson gets better soon.

