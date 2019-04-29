CLOSE
Celebrities Pay Their Respects To Famed Director John Singleton

Today legendary director John Singleton passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a major stroke 12 days ago. Leaving behind his mother and 7 children. He is most famously known for directing some of black cinemas most classic flicks. He’s responsible for Boyz in the Hood, Poetic Justice, Michael Jackson’s famed “Remember the Time” video, and many more. The news has black hollywood morning the loss of an icon. Here’s some celebrity tributes to the director:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

