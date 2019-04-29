Celebrities Pay Their Respects To Famed Director John Singleton

Today legendary director John Singleton passed away at the age of 51 after suffering a major stroke 12 days ago. Leaving behind his mother and 7 children. He is most famously known for directing some of black cinemas most classic flicks. He’s responsible for Boyz in the Hood, Poetic Justice, Michael Jackson’s famed “Remember the Time” video, and many more. The news has black hollywood morning the loss of an icon. Here’s some celebrity tributes to the director:
Rest In Power, my friend. One of the greatest to ever do it. Thank you GOD for blessing us with this gift better known as John Singleton. Having trouble finding enough words to share just what you mean to me. Will always love you John! Your spirit will forever shine bright💜
I Will Forever Miss My Brother John Singleton. We Met While He Was A Film Student At USC. Over Many Years People Have Told Me “I’m Going To Be A Filmmaker”, When John Said That To Me The 1st Time We Met, I Believed Him Right Away. It Was No Surprise. With His Passion, His Heart, The Way He Talked About His Love For Cinema And Black Folks I Could See John Would Make It Happen, And He Did. From Day One, We Have Remained Close Over The Decades, Cheering Each Other On In This Industry That Is Not Set Up For Us To Win. John Singleton’s Films Will Live On Forever. Blessings And Prayers For His Family. May John Rest In Power. Amen.
Like many of us when I heard the news I wished it wasn't true. John is a true visionary and social leader. Through his arts he shared many of our truths, and I can honestly say without his works I may have not been given the chance to express myself in this industry. I’m posting this not in his memory but to speak positive energy around his spirit. So we can have more time with him and his soul 🙏🏾
You always had wise words to share with me. You were also real as fuck. Your work influenced all of us. Thank you for reminding us we can be as black as we wanna be and still get nominated for Oscars. But you didn’t do it for that. You did it for us. I’m gon miss you. We all are.
John you were always so encouraging and always genuine from the first time that we met! 🙏🏽Thank you for giving us so many classics for our culture! Thank you for sharing your gift with the world and being such a huge inspiration to so many. Rest Easy John🙏🏽😥Sending love to your family❤️
