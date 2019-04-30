The divorce battle between estranged couple Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert is still ongoing, and now the singer and media personality is seeking immediate single status. Braxton has requested a “status only” divorce to become legally single, but there is still much more to handle on the back end.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Braxton has asked the court for a “status only” divorce — meaning she and Vince Herbert would be legally single.

They still have the usual support and custody issues to work out but Braxton makes it clear in the docs: “Petitioner seeks a dissolution of her marriage with Respondent based on irreconcilable differences. Petitioner believes there is nothing the Court can do to salvage or repair the marriage.”

As The Blast first reported, Braxton has been itching to get her divorce settled for some time now. Last October, she asked a judge to grant her a default judgment in the case because Vince had been blowing off responding to her petition for divorce.

Braxton filed for divorce from Herbert back in October 2017.

—

Photo: WENN

Tamar Braxton Wants To Be Single Immediately, Seeks “Status Only” Divorce was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: