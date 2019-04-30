Via Bossip:
Tommy Davidson is set to release a memoir that will detail his harrowing early life as a newborn who was thrown away in the garbage.
“I was found in the trash when I was an infant,” Davidson told BOSSIP Saturday at the Bulleit 3D Printed Frontier Lounge at the Tribeca Film Festival. “I was near death. And a white family adopted me. I grew up in the Midwest. My (adopted) mother, she passed away a few years ago, and my sister was like. You need to write about this.”
Davidson later took the mic to rap the first verse of the “In Living Color” theme song – to the “I Need A Girl” remix – and had the crowd sing it back to him. The party space featured a 7,000 piece 3D printed bar and served some of the world’s first 3D printed cocktails.
