In case you missed the Vitamin Of The Day on the Quick Silva Show…The Vitamin was “You See People’s True Colors When You Tell Them No.” Sometimes people true colors come out when you deny them what you have as resources. You start telling what people uses for you are when you tell them no. If you’ve always given to people and the minute you say no people have an attitude take notes and realize how place you in their lives. If you want hear the full vitamin, watch the video above.

Vitamin Of The Day: You See People’s True Colors When You Tell Them No was originally published on 92q.com

QuickSilva Posted 7 hours ago

