Two people are dead and four are injured following a shooting at a North Carolina University.

According to reports, the UNC Charlotte campus is currently on lockdown after gunshots were heard near the Kennedy building.

Per the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, two people were found dead at the scene while two others have suffered life threatening injuries. Two others have suffered gunshot wounds but are expected to survive. The suspect is currently in custody, reportedly a student according to WSOC.

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.

⚠️ALERT: UNC Charlotte Students and families, please head to 8600 University City Boulevard. We are sending all students there to be reunified with their families.⚠️ — CMPD News (@CMPD) April 30, 2019

NinerAlert: Buildings being swept by law enforcement. Law enforcement is individually sweeping buildings on campus. Follow officer commands. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

It’s uncertain at the time if these are UNC Charlotte students, the individuals involved have not been identified.

This story is developing.

Two Dead, Four Injured Following Shooting At UNC Charlotte was originally published on oldschool1053.com

