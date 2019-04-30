CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Two Dead, Four Injured Following Shooting At UNC Charlotte

0 reads
Leave a comment
U.S. Congressman Shot by Gunman during Baseball Game

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

Two people are dead and four are injured following a shooting at a North Carolina University.

According to reports, the UNC Charlotte campus is currently on lockdown after gunshots were heard near the Kennedy building.

Per the Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency, two people were found dead at the scene while two others have suffered life threatening injuries. Two others have suffered gunshot wounds but are expected to survive. The suspect is currently in custody, reportedly a student according to WSOC.

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.

It’s uncertain at the time if these are UNC Charlotte students, the individuals involved have not been identified.

This story is developing.

Two Dead, Four Injured Following Shooting At UNC Charlotte was originally published on oldschool1053.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close