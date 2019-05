Positive American Youth’s Executive Director (G. Maurice “Pops” Swiney), Spokesman Reec (@reecswiney), and volunteer coordinator (@josh_millz_) came to support a local Youth baseball team with a “pop up” give back for a local baseball team. We know that youth sports can be a little taxing for the parents and volunteers. So Reec & PAYUSA are going around to different parks to donate equipment, sports drinks, snacks and words of encouragement.

