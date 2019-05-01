CLOSE
Geto Boys Rapper Bushwick Bill Diagnosed With Pancreatic Cancer

Prayers up for the Hip-Hop legend.

Source: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Prayers up. Geto Boys rapper Bushwick Bill recently revealed that he is battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The 52-year-old rapper told TMZ he was diagnosed in February. The cancer is advanced so he is fighting it with intensive chemotherapy.

According to Bill, he had a mass on his pancreas for months that doctors initially thought was benign, so the cancer diagnosis was a shoc. He also said that while he plans to keep fighting, he is also not afraid to die. Interestingly, he has yet to tell fellow Geto Boys members Scarface and Willie D about his condition.

We wish Bushwick Bill the best and hopefully a recovery. Also, f*ck cancer.

