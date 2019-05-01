CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Remy Ma Turns Herself in For The Alleged Assault of Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star

3 reads
Leave a comment
Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Source: Arturo Holmes / @ArtuGraphiq

Well, it could be a wrap for Remy Ma.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

The rapper, who is not only a new mother, but is currently on probation, turned herself into New York City police Wednesday. This comes after reports surfaced that she punched Brittney Taylor at a concert last month.

The pair previously appeared together on the New York version of Love & Hip-Hop. Taylor, who no longer appears on the show, claimed Remy punched her in her right eye while backstage at the Pretty Lou Benefit Concert at Irving Plaza back on April 16th. Taylor said the argument had something to do with a member of Remy’s family.

See Also: Remy Ma Accused of Punching Former Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star

Remy wasn’t alone when she surrendered to cops. Her lawyer was with her. Taylor is also planning to file a civil lawsuit against Remy, requesting cops preserve all evidence of the alleged assault, including surveillance footage.

If you’re unfamiliar with Remy’s rap sheet, she previously served six years in jail for shooting a friend in 2007 in a dispute over cash. Her probation was scheduled to end in August.

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]

Remy Ma Takes Over 92Q For A Day [PHOTOS]

Remy Ma Turns Herself in For The Alleged Assault of Love & Hip-Hop Co-Star was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close