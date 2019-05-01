CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Raz B Behind Bars for Domestic Violence

3 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Build - March 11, 2019

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

The future of the Millennium Tour may be in jeopardy as it’s scheduled to come to a close later this month.

Raz B is behind bars in Minneapolis for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. Local police took photos of her reported injuries as evidence.

See Also: Already? Raz B Almost Quit B2K’s Millennium Tour

The singer is currently being held in Hennepin County Jail without bail.

B2K has a concert scheduled for Wednesday night at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

See Also: DAMN! Raz B Busted In The Face With A Glass Bottle [PHOTOS]

Listen to the 911 audio by clicking here.

Source: TMZ

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

15 photos Launch gallery

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

Continue reading Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

Grab Your 2000s Gear, B2K Announces Millenium Tour Dates

[caption id="attachment_3020497" align="aligncenter" width="594"] Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty[/caption] After announcing their reunion just a week ago, B2K have released the tour dates for the upcoming Millenium Tour. The trek kicks off at Pittsburg’s Peterson’s Event Center on March 8th, followed by the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Initial dates appear to last into the end of April when the tour wraps-up in Louisville Kentucky. Fans swarmed the event coordinator G Squared Events’ Instagram page demanding more tour dates in other cities. According to whoever is handing the event page, more dates are still being released. Pre-sale for the earliest dates go on sale January 4th for select venues. Check out the tour dates, below: https://www.instagram.com/p/BsDy-_vBwzS/

Raz B Behind Bars for Domestic Violence was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close