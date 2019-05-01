CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

SMH: Raz B Arrested In Minneapolis For Domestic Violence

1 reads
Leave a comment
B2K on The Real

Source: Warner Bros Entertainment/The Real / Warner Bros Entertainment/The Real

Here we go with more Raz B antics.

via TMZ

Sources close to Raz tell TMZ … the singer and his GF got into an argument that turned physical when she attacked him, and Raz’s side claims he was defending himself.

We’re told the girlfriend informed a family member about the altercation, which led to cops being called and Raz B being arrested. Raz insists he did not purposely strike or choke her.

Law enforcement sources tell us police will be investigating to see what led to the altercation, and some evidence may include surveillance footage because it happened in a parking lot area.

SMH: Raz B Arrested In Minneapolis For Domestic Violence was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close