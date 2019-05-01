CLOSE
Remy Ma Turns Herself In For Allegedly 2-Piecing Ex-Castmate

Rappers stealing on fellow reality stars is not recommended 

Remy Ma is in police custody. Today (May 1), the rapper and reality star turned herself into the authorities for allegedly assault her old Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate Brittney Taylor.

Reportedly known for popping at the mouth, Brittney ran and told that to the authorities and social media after Remy Ma allegedly socked her in the eye at a benefit concert in April.

According to TMZ, Remy was arrested for misdemeanor assault.

Brittney has lawyered up and plans to pursue all charges, including a civil suit, according to her lawyer.

Cold game. Now the question is how this will affect Remy’s freedom considering she already served time for shooting someone.

This story is developing. 

