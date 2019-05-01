CLOSE
Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union & Ludacris Rally Around Mom Of Teen Who Committed Suicide

Nigel Shelby, a gay teenager who was bulled, took his own life last month.

Nigel Shelby, a Black Alabama teen, tragically took his own life after being teased and bullied in school for being gay. In a loving show of support, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, and other celebrities rallied around Shelby’s mother and donated funds to provide a proper memorial service.

TMZ reports:

Sources tell TMZ … the actress and NBA star are part of a group of celebs — which also includes Ludacris and Janelle Monae — donating money to help cover Nigel Shelby’s funeral. Nigel is the 15-year-old who took his own life nearly 2 weeks ago.

We’re told the effort was spearheaded by Pinky Cole — owner of the popular ATL restaurant Slutty Vegan — and “Master of None” star Lena Waithe, who enlisted their famous friends to help out.

Nigel’s mother, Camika, had said Nigel suffered from depression and struggled with his identity. Our sources wouldn’t say how much money was raised, but we know it was enough to cover the expense of Nigel’s tombstone, funeral service … and a separate amount to support Camika.

Our hearts go out to Ms. Camika in this trying time. May Nigel rest powerfully in peace.

