Thank U Internet: There’s Now Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Side-By-Sides To Reflect Life’s Biggest Disappointments

On Wednesday, celebrities and music stars gathered for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas. Highlights from the event included Cardi B winning Top Rap Song, Drake winning a whopping 12 awards setting a career record with 27 Billboard wins, and of course, Mariah Carey rightly took home the Billboard Icon Award.

But one might have forgotten all this, considering Taylor Swift‘s show-stealing performance of her new song “Me!”

If you missed it, let me refresh.

Homegirl opened with a drum major’s whistle, which eventually led a drum line to the stage just in time to intro Taylor posing with hand on hip in a pink-ish leotard-looking getup.

Sound familiar?

Twitter can help you out…

*Sigh*

Once again, Tay Tay took her usual place in between just plain clueless, why why why, and this White girl HAS to know what she’s doing.

The Internet instantly compared her performance to Beyoncé’s iconic Coachella 2018 show, which has lovingly been dubbed Beychella. Her show was viewed as a White-washed, offbeat version of the Queen Bey’s greatness, and thus…

#Mayochella was born.

Now, I think Taylor Swift really believes she is the “equivalent” to Beyoncé. This #Mayochella drum line off beat and all. — ACW (@TheCarterReport) May 2, 2019

Peep Taylor’s full-length performance for yourself below, then head over to Netflix for Beyoncé’s full-length movie performance in the doc Homecoming.

Aside from the hilarious draggings of Taylor’s performance online, some people tried to actually defend her, arguing that Beyoncé wasn’t the first to feature a marching band in her performance. Certain publications listed Prince, Gwen Stefani and Madonna as just a few examples of bands getting into formation.

However, for Taylor to carry out her marching band performance so soon after the cultural event which was Homecoming…

I mean come on.

Tay even posed like Beyoncé in her intro.

The side-by-side comparisons of the looks don’t help her case either. If anything, they gifted the Internet with a new meme to reflect our everyday feels.

One @darleneturner53 captioned a side-by-side “What I ordered vs what I got.”

What I ordered vs what I got #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/9bTQTH9pdE — DKT (@darleneturner53) May 2, 2019

Another @sofreenyla labeled it “Grandma’s Thanksgiving dinner / pot luck at work.”

Grandma's Thanksgiving dinner pot luck at work #Mayochella pic.twitter.com/sjwgm63x04 — Tormund Stan Account (@sofreenyla) May 2, 2019

People showed no mercy.

Even Netflix slyly took part in the dragging with their Strong Black Lead brand, tweeting out a clip to the opening of Beyoncé’s Coachella performance. They captioned it, “This intro needs to be written about in our future history books. I need everyone to see and know it. # BeyoncéHomecoming”

This intro needs to be written about in our future history books. I need everyone to see and know it. #BeyoncéHomecoming pic.twitter.com/QQxEKBB24t — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) May 2, 2019

And you’re telling me Tay Tay didn’t watch one second of Beyoncé’s performance before planning her set.

Smh.

Hit the flip for more hilarious side-by-side comparisons of Mayochella madness and Bey greatness. Hopefully, Tay will take this as a learning moment.

But knowing her, don’t get your hopes up.

Thank U Internet: There's Now Beyoncé & Taylor Swift Side-By-Sides To Reflect Life's Biggest Disappointments

Royce Dunmore Posted 1 hour ago

