3 Beauty Tips From Cynthia Bailey {VIDEO}

Cynthia Bailey is opening a wine shop called, ‘The Bailey Wine Cellar soon. Also, expect the debut of her partnership with Seagrams Escapes for a signature Peach Bellini flavor. “One thing I know is how to appreciate a good cocktail. I’m on a reality show. So trust and believe that drama will definitely make you appreciate a good drink.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta shares her beauty tips that have preserved her beauty. “Had my modeling career not worked out, I actually wanted to be a makeup artist.” , she explained.

April 4th is Vitamin C Day and to celebrate we’re sharing 25 of the best vitamin c infused hair and beauty products. We all know this vitamin can work it’s magic on a cold, but did you know it can also work miracles on your skin? From bargain finds as low as $5 to splurges that can break the bank, we have options for every budget. Do you have a favorite Vitamin C product? Let us know below!

