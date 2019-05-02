Rihanna Breaks The Internet With New Savage X Fenty Announcement [Picture]

Rihanna is known for not only slaying us with music and she’s been on TOP of the make up game… But her most recent venture is her lingerie company Savage X Fenty. The singer released her lingerie company last year and it’s been doing extremely well. Well it looks like Rihanna is ready to release another collection and she posted a teaser of the new line of her instagram….Let’s just say that it goes on sale at midnight and the pictures of Rihanna alone got the internet buzzing. The Pictures are below:

QuickSilva Posted 13 hours ago

