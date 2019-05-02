CLOSE
Elderly Couple Accidentally Sign For Package That Has $10 Million Worth Of Meth Inside

The rise in online shopping means heavy duty for delivery services, in Washington, DC.

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Via Bossip:

An elderly couple in Australia mistakenly signed for a package that was sent to the wrong address, and much to their surprise, it contained a whopping $10 million worth of meth, according to a report.

The second they realized what was done, the couple quickly called police after the box holding 44 pounds of methylamphetamine wound up in their possession on Wednesday afternoon.

Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Matthew Kershaw said that the couple was “unsure” about the package that was delivered to them and “they asked each other if they ordered anything,” according to the news outlet. Police ultimately seized the drug bundle and tracked down the suspect responsible — 21-year-old Zhiling Ma of Melbourne, according to Nine News.

“When you think about it, $10 million worth of drugs sent to the wrong address, that’s quite incredible to comprehend that someone could be that sloppy,” Kershaw said. Investigators raided an address in the suburb of Bundoora tied to Ma and found an additional 44 pounds of meth, according to reports.

Ma was charged with importing a marketable quantity of a border controlled drug, according to the news site. He was remanded into police custody.

Elderly Couple Accidentally Sign For Package That Has $10 Million Worth Of Meth Inside

