Heard You: ‘Sonic The Hedgehog’ Movie Director Announces Changes Are Coming After Slander

Sonic fans were up in arms after Paramount Pictures shared the first trailer for its Sonic The Hedgehog movie. The fallout was so bad that the director of the film announced that changes will be made before the films theatrical release.

The trailer has managed to rack up over 22 million views but has nearly 500,000 dislikes compared to 291K likes.

Twitter collectively lost all of its rings when they got their first glimpse of the CGI blue hedgehog and rightfully so. He looked absolutely a mess thanks to his weird human-like features which included his awkward furry long legs, missing gloves, and his human teeth. One Twitter user went as far as to fix the character, and we can’t front their version looks way better than the studios.

Left is original screenshot. Right is my rework to make #Sonic more stylized. pic.twitter.com/IhXeAZYlQI — Edward Pun (@EdwardPun1) April 30, 2019

Well Sonic fans your outrage has been acknowledged, and your screams have been heard, the director for the movie Jeff Fowler announced via his Twitter account that changes are coming to Sonic.

“Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren’t happy with the design & you want changes. It’s going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… # sonicmovie # gottafixfast”

Thank you for the support. And the criticism. The message is loud and clear… you aren't happy with the design & you want changes. It's going to happen. Everyone at Paramount & Sega are fully committed to making this character the BEST he can be… #sonicmovie #gottafixfast 🔧✌️ — Jeff Fowler (@fowltown) May 2, 2019

Now whether that means the movie will have its wig pushed back is unknown, but so far that doesn’t seem to be the case, and the film is still slated for a November release. As a gamer and a huge fan of the SEGA’s Sonic The Hedgehog I appreciate this. If you’re going to do this movie at least have the most accurate representation of the iconic character as possible. Chances are still high the movie will be a disaster but at least get that part of the film right, the casting of Jim Carey as Dr.Robotnik already seems like a good move on their part.

We are hoping that Paramount Pictures and SEGA are taking cues from Edward Pun’s job when it comes to bringing the speedy hedgehog to the screen.

