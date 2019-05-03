Tyrese Shares Picture From The Set Of Sony’s Spider-Man Spinoff Film ‘Morbius’

When Sony announced that they were working on Spider-Man spinoff films for Venom and Morbius without the teenage webslinger even as so much as making an appearance, there was a collective groan from comic book fans around the world. But with the surprising success of the actually entertaining Venom, Sony is now going full steam ahead with production on Morbius which stars Jared Leto as biochemist Michael Morbius who’s turned into the Living Vampire after a failed lab experiment, and Tyrese Gibson as Agent Simon Stroud who’s hot on the trail of the blood sucking antihero.

Yesterday (May 2), Black Ty took to IG to post the first on set pic of Morbius which is currently filming in London. Tyrese is draped in a trench coat and bulletproof vest while standing next to Morbius director Daniel Espinoza (Life).

Sony’s Morbius is set to drop on July 31, 2020 and will expand Sony’s version of the Marvel Universe.

That being said it’s almost inevitable that Morbius and Venom will at some point crossover but whether or not Spider-Man will ever join the fray remains to be seen. Being that Marvel Studios has Sony’s permission to use Spider-Man in their films for a few more flicks before that deal runs out means that it’s only a matter of time before Sony reboots their Spider-Man franchise and integrates him back into their own Marvel universe.

But whether or not they’ll keep fan favorite Spidey Tom Holland in that role or recast it with a new face is anyone’s guess at this point. Either way, we just hope they don’t F-up the Spider-Man franchise now that Marvel’s got it back on steady ground.

