Barack & Michelle Obama’s Netflix Work Detailed, No Trump Bashing Though

The government is currently in shambles thanks in large part to the tangerine menace and his swamp monsters in the White House. The Obamas are looking to give us escape with some quality programming. Details have emerged about the slate of programming come from our forever Potus and Flotus as a part of their deal they struck with Netflix.

The multi-year deal the power couple reached with the insanely popular streaming service through their company Higher Ground Productions 11 months ago is finally revealing the fruits of it. The New York Times reports the projects coming will be free of politics so Netflix’s 148 million paying subscribers will not see any Trump bashing but will focus on race, class, democracy and civil rights the former President revealed in a statement.

“Touching on issues of race and class, democracy and civil rights and much more, we believe each of these productions won’t just entertain but will educate, connect and inspire us all.”

The NYT revealed the seven projects that included multiple documentaries and a movie about Fredrick Douglas. Here is the breakdown:

“American Factory,” a documentary that examines life in Ohio where a Chinese billionaire opened a factory in a former General Motors plant and hired 2,000 people. Higher Ground Productions described the film, produced by Participant Media and directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, as “early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.” The documentary was already shown at the Sundance Film Festival, and Higher Ground Productions said it would be its first release.

where a Chinese billionaire opened a factory in a former General Motors plant and hired 2,000 people. Higher Ground Productions described the film, produced by Participant Media and directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, as “early days of hope and optimism give way to setbacks as high-tech China clashes with working-class America.” The documentary was already shown at the Sundance Film Festival, and Higher Ground Productions said it would be its first release. “Bloom,” a drama series set in post-World War II New York that will explore the “barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.” It will be produced by Callie Khouri, who wrote “Thelma & Louise.”

that will explore the “barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.” It will be produced by Callie Khouri, who wrote “Thelma & Louise.” A film adaptation of “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom,” the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David W. Blight. Higher Ground did not announce a screenwriter or any producers.

the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography by David W. Blight. Higher Ground did not announce a screenwriter or any producers. An adaptation of a New York Times series, called “ Overlooked ,” about people whose deaths were previously not reported by the newspaper. The obituaries have been published in a recurring feature in the paper. Higher Ground Productions said it would be a scripted anthology series.

about people whose deaths were previously not reported by the newspaper. The obituaries have been published in a recurring feature in the paper. Higher Ground Productions said it would be a scripted anthology series. A series based on “The Fifth Risk: Undoing Democracy,” a book by Michael Lewis .

a book by Michael Lewis “Crip Camp,” a documentary film about the origins of the disability rights movement .

about the origins of the disability rights movement “Listen to Your Vegetables & Eat Your Parents,” a half-hour series for preschoolers that will “take young children and their families around the globe on an adventure that tells us the story of our food.”

No release date has been revealed for any of the titles listed above, but we can’t wait to get our stream on.

—

Photo: The Washington Post / Getty

Barack & Michelle Obama’s Netflix Work Detailed, No Trump Bashing Though was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 3 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: