Nipsey Hussle’s Team Shuts Down Memorial Over Greedy Folks Trying To Cake Up

Folks selling bootleg wares related to the late rapper began gathering at the makeshift memorial.

As family and fans continue to mourn the late Nipsey Hussle, his team has decided to shut down a loving memorial due to greedy bootleggers attempting to cash in on his legacy. A makeshift memorial near the spot where the rapper was slain will no longer be in existence.

TMZ reports:

Here’s what the wild scene outside Nipsey’s shuttered store looked like … people selling bootleg t-shirts with Nipsey’s image, others demanding money for a tour of the neighborhood, and some even charging fans just to walk through the area where Nipsey was shot. The memorial became so busy, food trucks started parking outside.

Sources close to Nipsey tell us the whole thing reeked of disrespect … and they felt like he was not being properly honored, so they’re closing up shop.

We’ve seen this kind of thing before … scalpers tried charging astronomical prices for free tickets to Nipsey’s celebration of life, and people who went to the service tried selling the free programs for huge profits on eBay.

That stinks for fans of Nipsey Hussle who wished to pay their respects, but the family promises there will be other ways to honor his memory.

Nipsey Hussle's Team Shuts Down Memorial Over Greedy Folks Trying To Cake Up was originally published on hiphopwired.com

