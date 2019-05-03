CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s Bail Not Questioned In Unpaid Rent Case

Valencia Love paid $100,000 to get the singer out of jail.

0 reads
Leave a comment
R. Kelly Back In Court For Aggravated Sexual Abuse Charges

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Valencia Love, the woman who famously paid R. Kelly‘s bail, will not be questioned in the troubled singer’s unpaid rent case. Kelly is battling with his studio landlord over owed monies currently, along with his other mounting legal issues.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a Chicago judge recently dismissed Valencia Love from the lawsuit between Kelly and his former recording studio landlord.

The landlord won a $173,000 judgment against Kelly over unpaid rent and has been trying to collect for several months. They fired off subpoenas to multiple banks where Kelly had accounts, Sony Music, and ASCAP (for his royalties). They were able to seize $154k from his Bank of America accounts plus $50k from Sony, which settled the debt.

They also were informed by WinTrust Bank that Kelly was overdrawn and had negative $13 in his account.

In newly filed docs in the case, it is revealed the landlord had also subpoenaed Love, in an effort to ask her if she was holding money for Kelly or had any of his assets.

Love was quoted as saying the money she used to bail out the singer was his own, and the landlord suspected Kelly was hiding his assets among his legal team, who were also subpoenaed. The debt has since been settled.

Photo: Getty

Woman Who Paid R. Kelly’s Bail Not Questioned In Unpaid Rent Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close