Cardi B Keeps It Real About Changing Her Body After Baby With The Help Of Plastic Surgery

Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show - Arrivals

Source: Craig Barritt / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

Cardi B isn’t ashamed to say she’s gone the mommy makeover route after having daughter, Kulture.

The 26-year-old star, who just picked up six Billboard Awards at the show on Wednesday night, opened up about her post-baby body nine months after welcoming Kulture.

“I feel good, and then sometimes I feel like not, you know?” she told Entertainment Tonight. “Your skin is more stretched out.”

Despite the stretching skin, Cardi has gone to different lengths to feel good in it. When asked about the rock-hard abs she’s been flaunting these days and what she has done to get them, Cardi coyly said, “Stuff.” And while she wanted to keep some things a secret, she wasn’t afraid to share that she’d recently had work done again on her breasts.

“I just got my boobs redone,” saying she’s fully healed from the experience. “My daughter f–ked me up! She did. She sure did.”

This revelation comes after Cardi revealed in an Instagram Live video last year that she was thinking about having some liposuction and getting her breasts done over, saying, “my body’s still not where I want it to be. I still got like a lot of love handles right here. They’re not much, but I’m used to having a real tight stomach, so it’s like seeing all this extra skin and sh-t — where the f–k did you came from? I might just get a little lipo, you know what I’m saying?”

“I will get my boobs done over,” she added. “I just don’t know when I’m gonna have the time to do it because I don’t think I got a whole month or three weeks for recovery.”

Well, seems like the star made time to recover just in time to be red carpet fresh for last night’s show.

This isn’t the first time she’s been honest about having work done. Cardi has spoken about having butt injections done during her time stripping, and getting work done on her breasts in the past. Being upfront about it all has seemingly given her the confidence to flaunt her curves, often doing so on social media and on stage. If you need some examples of this, hit the flip to check out more photos of Cardi showing off her body after baby.

Cardi B Keeps It Real About Changing Her Body After Baby With The Help Of Plastic Surgery

