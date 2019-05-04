Digging Up Dirt: Feds Looking For More R. Kelly Sex Tapes

R. Kelly has been hit left and right with legal haymakers, most especially those related to his infamous dealings with young women and reports of sexual abuse. Now, federal authorities are on the hunt for more visual evidence of the troubled singer’s allegedly foul ways.

TMZ reports:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Illinois is interviewing parties closely associated with Kelly. We’re told prosecutors have been asking about the possible existence of VHS tapes purportedly showing Kelly having sex with minors.

Rumors about an alleged stash of R. Kelly sex tapes have been floating around since Kelly went to trial on child porn charges back in 2008, but it’s never been found … not by law enforcement, anyway.

As we’ve reported … the feds are building another case against Kelly in Illinois, which we’re told is entirely separate from the 2 probes currently underway in New York — one by the Eastern District and another by the Southern District.

We’re told feds in Illinois are investigating Kelly on 3 different fronts: sex trafficking, tax evasion and obstruction of justice.

Authorities are also looking into the possibility of obstruction of justice in Kelly’s 2008 sexual assault case where he was found not guilty.

Photo: Getty

D.L. Chandler

