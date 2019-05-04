Toddler’s Amazement Of Michelle Obama’s Portrait Inspires New Children’s Book

Last year an image of toddler Parker Curry staring at the National Portrait Gallery’s painting of former First Lady Michelle Obama in astonishment took over the internet and visually illustrated the power of representation. That special moment—which was captured by a museumgoer—is now the inspiration behind a new children’s book, People reported.
The book, titled Parker Looks Up, chronicles the adventure of two youngsters who go on a museum trip and are infatuated by the art that they come across during their outing. Parker—who is now 3-years-old—created the book with the help of her mother Jessica Curry. Curry says her daughter’s memorable experience speaks volumes about Michelle Obama’s influence and she was inspired to go beyond the photo and share the moment with youngsters through literature.
“Parker’s every day moment became an extraordinary one, and my sincerest hope is that our book will continue to resonate that moment’s power and promise, its hope and dreams, its inspiration and indelible impact with Parker, her generation, and generations to follow,” she said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “After all, with their inner and profound insight and wisdom, our children are truly our future.”
Parker’s viral photo captured the attention of Obama and since then the families have developed a special connection. The two met in person last year and shared a dance and Parker even got a Twitter shout-out from the former first lady after sharing a photo of her Michelle Obama-inspired Halloween costume.
The Obama portraits have been a major draw for visitors at the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. In March, it was reported that the portraits—which were created by artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald—were instrumental in helping the Smithsonian museum break a visitor record.
