Jena 6 Defendant Theo Shaw Becomes A Lawyer

“I left that jail with a conviction in my heart to stand and fight with all people at risk of losing their freedom,” said Shaw.

8 reads
Leave a comment

It’s been nearly a decade since a group of Black teenagers—known as the “Jena 6”—were excessively charged for the alleged assault of a white teen in Louisiana following several racist incidents that took place within their school. Their case garnered national attention; putting the focus on racist loopholes within the country’s criminal justice system. For Theo Shaw—one of the individuals who was convicted—experiencing injustice first-hand ignited his passion to pursue a career in law. According to the New Orleans Times-Picayune, Shaw recently became a lawyer.

He was sworn in by Chief Justice Bernette Johnson at the Louisiana Supreme Court on April 26. For Shaw, the swearing-in ceremony inside the courtroom was a full circle moment. In 2006, he sat in a courtroom along with five other Black teens facing an attempted murder charge that could have put him behind bars for 50 years. Through the power of protest and a strong legal team, the felony charges that the teens faced were lowered to misdemeanor charges and Shaw’s criminal record was expunged.

Shaw went on to attend community college, he earned his undergraduate degree at the University of Louisiana at Monroe and studied law at the University of Washington. He’s done work with legal advocacy organizations that include the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Innocence Project New Orleans. During the ceremony, Shaw was surrounded by family, friends, and individuals who were instrumental in fighting for his justice.

“Being wrongly arrested and incarcerated as a teenager motivated me to become a lawyer,” Shaw told Because of Them We Can in a statement. “After being caged for nearly seven months, I left that jail with a conviction in my heart to stand and fight with all people at risk of losing their freedom.” He hopes that his story will inspire others to make an effort to change the landscape of the criminal justice system.

SEE ALSO:

Meek Mill And Lawmakers Propose Probation Reform Bill

Meek Mill’s Hateful Judge Is Everything That Is Wrong With The Criminal Justice System

The world was mourning the passing of Oscar-nominated movie director John Singleton. The acclaimed filmmaker and screenwriter died Monday at only 51 years old following complications from suffering a stroke. Sadly, his family pulled him off life support after he had been placed in a medically induced coma. READ MORE: John Singleton's Life In Photos "John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director who changed the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds away, from the neighborhood in which he grew up," his spokesperson said in a statement. "John grew up in South Central L.A with a love of cinema that showed itself early on. He went on to become one of the most lauded graduates of the USC School of Cinematic Arts. Within months of graduating, John returned to South Central to shoot his debut feature, Boyz N the Hood. The movie, which was unusually shot in sequence, masterfully captured a story of friendship, youth and the peril of hard choices in a community marred by gang violence. The film earned special honors at its debut at Cannes and Singleton went onto become the youngest director and first African-American writer-director nominated for the Academy Award. Two decades later, the film was placed in the Library of Congress, a marker of its cultural and historical significance." READ MORE: John Singleton's Family Feuds Over His Money As Filmmaker Dies At 51 Singleton's career spans nearly three decades, which begins with 1991's "Boyz n the Hood," earning him an Oscar nomination for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He was the youngest filmmaker to be nominated in those categories. He was also the first African-American to be nominated for Best Director. However, what Singleton is also known for is giving big breaks to up and coming Black actors in Hollywood. READ MORE: Black Twitter Mourns The Death of John Singleton Singleton cast and worked with some of the greatest actors and Black creatives of our time, helping them to break through in Hollywood because of his movies.

Jena 6 Defendant Theo Shaw Becomes A Lawyer

