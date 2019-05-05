CLOSE
Los Angeles Street Renamed Barack Obama Boulevard

The goal is to be good on any Barack Obama Boulevard.

Los Angeles Neighborhood Celebrates Re-Naming Local Street To "Obama Boulevard"

Los Angeles is team Barack Obama. An LA street has been renamed after the 44th President of the United States.

Reports CNN:

The City of Los Angeles has renamed a nearly 4-mile stretch of road from “Rodeo Road” to “Obama Boulevard,” in honor of the country’s first African-American president.

The location is significant, the city said, because Obama held his first campaign rally in Los Angeles on February 20, 2007, at Rancho Cienega Park. The park sits on Rodeo Road, right across from W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Rodeo Road goes through a historically Black neighborhood. The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously to rename the 3.5 mile stretch of road.

What took so long?

