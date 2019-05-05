CLOSE
Test
Jesse Williams Seeks To Deny Ex’s Request To…
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Changing Her…
DJ Spinderella Announces She Was Kicked Out Of…
Elderly Couple Accidentally Sign For Package That Has…
Nipsey Hussle’s Sister’s Guardianship Request Over Niece Denied…
“I Felt Like I Was Damaged”: Eve Opens…
“I Was One Of Those People Who Knew…
Who Decided To Put “Gangsta’s Paradise” In The…
Rodney King’s Daughter Launches Fund To Help Black…
The Obamas Finally Reveal All The Projects They’re…
Erica Dixon Is Set To Give Birth To…
Comedian Tommy Davidson To Release Memoir After Being…
Should You Be Having Sex While You’re Fighting…
Russell Wilson and Ciara Launch Production Company For…
Uber Apologizes After Troll Prompts Customer Support To…
#JusticeForLucca: Charges Dropped Against Florida Teen Beaten By…
Oprah Winfrey Drops $10,000 On A Wedding Dress…
Beyoncé’s Longtime Hairstylist Dragged On Social Media For…
10 items
Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John…
Magic Johnson’s Daughter, Elisa, Left With “Intense Scarring”…
The Legacy Continues: Nipsey Hussle Fans Campaign To…
Mom Threatens To Blow Up Church While Holding…
3 items
Tamron Hall’s Friends Surprise Her With Baby Shower…
Tamron Hall Delivers Baby Boy! [PHOTOS]
Joe Biden Announces He’s Running For President In…
60 items
The Best Photos From The World Premiere of…
Black Excellence: Heartwarming Educator At Richmond Juvenile Detention…
Easter Bunny Comes To Black Woman’s Rescue During…
Sounds About White! Student Downplays Black Classmate At…
Holy Shenanigans: Easter Returned With A Viral Brawl…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To Walk Across Graduation Stage

WW II veteran Elizabeth Barker Johnson’s 99th birthday wish was granted.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Nearly 70 years ago World War II veteran Elizabeth Barker Johnson was faced with a tough decision. She had to choose between attending her college graduation at the risk of losing her job or going to work. Johnson—who was a teacher at the time—chose her job and sadly missed out on the opportunity to walk across the stage at the Winston-Salem State University commencement ceremony and receive her degree. According to the Winston-Salem Journal, the North Carolina-based institution reached out to Johnson and invited her to attend their upcoming graduation.

Johnson, 99, was a part of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion of the Women’s Army Corps. The group was the only all-Black woman battalion that served overseas during WW II. She was stationed in England. After returning home, she became the first woman to attend Winston-Salem State University under the GI Bill. Johnson earned her teaching degree from the university in 1949. After finishing school, she quickly landed a job in education, but unfortunately due to work restrictions she was unable to attend her graduation. “I couldn’t get anyone to substitute for me back then, so I had to miss my graduation. It was terrible,” she told the news outlet.

While celebrating her birthday with loved ones at a retirement community in Hickory last Thursday, she was surprised with a WSSU graduation cap and gown along with an invitation to walk across the stage during their May 10 commencement ceremony. Johnson says she’s humbled by the honor and her family members are nothing short of proud. “That’s going to be probably the highest honor of her life,” said her son David Johnson. “The fact that she gets to graduate now, after all this time, is going to melt her heart. She deserves it.” WSSU Chancellor Elwood Robinson says the university is inspired by her journey and is excited to give her this special opportunity 70 years later.

Congresswoman Virginia Foxx recently paid homage to Johnson for her service, impact, and influence in North Carolina on the U.S. House Floor.

SEE ALSO:

Teen Becomes St. Thomas High School’s First-Ever Black Valedictorian

Philando Castile’s Mother Pays Off Lunch Debt For High School Students In Minnesota

Jay-Z Webster Hall show

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

19 photos Launch gallery

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

Continue reading Photos And Video From Jay-Z’s Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

Photos And Video From Jay-Z's Historic B-Sides Show At Webster Hall

If you're anything like the good folks here at NewsOne, you missed Jay-Z's historic concert to re-open the Webster Hall venue in New York City on Friday night. The show was billed as featuring the business, man, only rapping from his vast catalog of his B-side songs, something he rarely has done throughout his decades-long career. READ MORE: Jay-Z's Ticket Prices Raise Some Eyebrows That's probably why tickets were fetching more than $1,000 on the resale market after they sold out in minutes last week. That fact alone kept tons of Jay-Z fans from the show. But, of course, with the internet being the great equalizer in the new millennium, fans could be forgiven for assuming that the show would at the very least be live streamed by Jay's streaming service Tidal. But members found out quickly that wasn't an option. https://twitter.com/kymcnt/status/1121966074696585216 So, in the 21st century, what's the next best way to follow the show in real time? Social media, of course. Concertgoers had their phones working overtime, probably praying for their battery lives to last the length of the show so they could keep posting to their social networks of choice. In this case, Twitter users came through big time for those of us who couldn't make the show. Tons of photos and video footage from the show flooded timelines across the world to provide a glimpse of what seemed like the biggest show in New York City this weekend. Nostalgia was reportedly in the air at Webster Hall, as shown by a gigantic chain spinning above the stage with the logo of Jay's former record company, Roc-A-Fella. The presumption at first sight of that prop was that Jay would be performing songs during his time on the Roc and possibly bringing out former label mates like Memphis Bleek and Beanie Sigel. https://twitter.com/XXL/status/1121955912690864128 Fans in the crowd made sure to post about how Nipsey Hussle's music was playing before Jay came out for his first song. That was fitting considering that 1) Jay and Beyoncé attended Nipsey's funeral earlier this month and 2) Jay paid lyrical homage to Nipsey and his entrepreneurial spirit with a brand new freestyle later during the show. https://twitter.com/TheUndefeated/status/1121958416333836288 But then, it was time for the show to begin, with Jay emerging wearing a tuxedo in front of a live band that rocked his lesser-heralded hits that true fans recited word-for-word in between posting footage to social media. The reported highlights of the night was when Jay brought guests out to perform with him. They included hip-hop luminary Nas as well as two of Jay's other former adversaries, Cam'Ron and Jim Jones, in what may have been the trio's first public performance together ever. Scroll down to see those and other scenes from a legendary night for New York City rap and hip-hop overall.

99-Year-Old Black Woman Veteran Gets Second Chance To Walk Across Graduation Stage was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close