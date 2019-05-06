CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Raz B Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Because Of Course

Mona Scott stays winning.

1 reads
Leave a comment
B2K In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Raz B‘s life has been the subject of public scrutiny, scorn, and sympathy since forever. So it only makes sense that the B2K singer is joining the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Reports TMZ:

Sources close to production on the VH1 reality show tell us … Raz B has already joined ‘L&HH’ and for the past few weeks a film crew’s been following him around, capturing all his ups and downs on the B2K reunion tour. 

We’re told Raz B inked his deal last month with the show’s Hollywood branch … and he’ll be featured in the upcoming season. 

Raz B is already giving ‘L&HH’ plenty of content. As we first reported … he got arrested in Minneapolis this week after cops said he strangled his girlfriend during an argument outside a Macy’s. Ultimately, the County Attorney’s Office decided not to prosecute the singer based on a lack of evidence.

Reportedly, all the aforementioned incidents just happened to be caught on camera.

Of course.

Photo: Getty

Raz B Joins ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ Because Of Course was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close