CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wu-Tang Clan Has A District Named After Them In Staten Island

It's about damn time...

0 reads
Leave a comment

25 years ago 9 young men from the rugged lands of Shaolin set out to make a name for themselves in the rap game and not only did they go on to become Hip-Hop icons, but now they’ve been immortalized in their hometown of Staten Island.

Today (May 5) the Wu-Tang Clan were bestowed the honor of having the intersection of Targee St. and Vanderbilt Av. in Staten Island named after them and have it officially being dubbed The Wu-Tang Clan District. With Ghost Face Killah, Raekwon the Chef and Inspectah Deck amongst other Wu members as the guests of honor, the ceremony was attended by a gang of Killer Bee fans who chanted “Wu-Tang!” as the street sign was being unveiled for the first time.

“It’s like a dream right now,” Ghost said at the ceremony. “Twenty-five years later to come back and to have district, a block named after your crew, it’s like, yo, it’s unbelievable. First of all, people don’t get to make it 25 years later. But coming from Staten Island, I wanna tell y’all anything is possible. I never saw this day coming. I knew that we were some ill MCs, but I didn’t know it would take it this far.”

But y’all did, Ghost. Y’all did.

Check out some posts of the ceremony below and never forget that Wu-Tang is for the children.

View this post on Instagram

History !!!! #wutangforever #wutangclandistrict

A post shared by Tony Starks – Wu Tang – (@realghostfacekillah) on

View this post on Instagram

FOREVER EVER !!!!!#WUTANGFOREVER #WU #WUTANG

A post shared by Tony Starks – Wu Tang – (@realghostfacekillah) on

Wu-Tang Clan Has A District Named After Them In Staten Island was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close