Kim Kardashian Confirms Her 4th Child Has *NOT* Come Yet

Kim Kardashian and her Husband Kanye West are expecting baby number four. They are delivering their baby via surrogate and are having a baby boy.  A few weeks ago Kim Kardashian was seen hosting a CBD themed baby shower so rumors begin to speculate that the baby was due any day now. While that may be the case people on the internet got eager when Kim shared a screen shot of a text her husband Kanye sent her this morning.

Well the internet mill started to turn when Kanye said “Married With Four Kids” and people assumed that the baby was born. Kim had to bury the rumors letting people know what’s good!  While people thought that this was the truth, Kim had to break it down for folks speculating. Here’s her response to the rumor.

Kim Kardashian Confirms Her 4th Child Has *NOT* Come Yet was originally published on 92q.com

