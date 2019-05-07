CLOSE
Lupita Nyong’o Secures Role In Upcoming Sci-Fi Comedy

If you’re looking for a poster child of #BlackGirlMagic then you don’t need to gaze much further than the beuatiful Lupita Nyong’o, who lately, for a lack of a better term, has been killing sh*t! Check this out!

Another one by Lupita.

Lupita Nyong’o has just secured another feature film in the making since locking down a role in an upcoming sci-fi comedy being helmed by Universal. According to Deadline, the studio just won over the script in an auction and while it’s currently named Miss Universe, the title will surely change. The publication details how it’s being described as a mix between Men In Black and Miss Congeniality.

Lupita is just coming down from the success of her beloved Jordan Peele thriller, Us. Already the actress now has four projects under her belt including 355, The Killer and Sky Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

