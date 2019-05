Allow me to introduce you to Trina Calloway of Divine Lightworking!! She’s going to talk spiritual energy/tarot cards and getting your energy/life in order!! Plus we’ll do it with some serene candles to set the vibe!! Enjoy the latest episode of “What’s Poppin!

What’s Poppin’ With Deja Perez & Trina Calloway was originally published on kysdc.com

Deja Perez Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: