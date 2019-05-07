CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Unreleased Footage Of Sandra Bland Recording 2015 Traffic Stop Surfaces [Video]

The traffic stop and arrest which led to Bland's curious and tragic death has been shrouded in mystery.

0 reads
Leave a comment
Newsworthy

Source: Keith Getter / Getty

The 2015 traffic stop and arrest of the late Sandra Bland continue to be shrouded in mystery. Thanks to previously unreleased footage, onlookers now have a glimpse of what Bland saw that day after a recording of her arrest she made went public.

WFAA exclusively reports:

The new video — released as part of a WFAA exclusive in partnership with the Investigative Network — fuels the Bland family’s suspicions that Texas officials withheld evidence in her controversial arrest and, later, her death.

Until now, the trooper’s dashcam footage was believed to be the only full recording of the July 2015 traffic stop, which ended in Bland’s arrest. The trooper claimed he feared for his safety during the stop.

The 39-second cellphone video shot by Bland remained in the hands of investigators until the Investigative Network obtained the video once the criminal investigation closed.

The family is demanding a criminal investigation be reopened as a result of this new footage as they too are just seeing it themselves. Bland’s sister was reported by WFAA as accusing the Waller County authorities of pulling wool over the public’s eyes.

“We also know they have an extremely, extremely good cover-up system,” Shante Needham said.

The new footage can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

Unreleased Footage Of Sandra Bland Recording 2015 Traffic Stop Surfaces [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close