Lil Nas X Takes His Horse To The ‘Desus & Mero’ Show, Performs “Old Town Road” On TV [Video]

If you were one of the haters hoping Lil Nas X’s 15 minutes of fame was coming to an end you will find this news disappointing. The crafter of the viral hit “Old Town Road” rode into the Desus & Mero show where he partook in a fun game of “Country or Nah” where he punted on some very obviously country things and talked about the initial reception of his song and performed it live on television for the first time.

Since its inception, “Old Town Road” has become a monster hit spawning a remix featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, a cover by Keith Urban as well version of the song from the point of view from Game of Throne’s villain the Night King. Before he hit the stage to perform the song, the “king of the yee-haw agenda” chopped it with the Bronx natives who kept it real country by rocking cowboy hats with Desus jokingly pointing out “My wife left me, and she took the F-150,” and mero adding “again” before they spoke with the viral sensation.

During their conversation, they touched on Lil Nas X performing at the Stagecoach Festival and becoming a Country Music star. When speaking on the initial reaction to “Old Town Road” catching fire on the internet X added:

“Every day is like, OK, everything was a dream . . . That terrible situation ended up helping me,”

As of Monday (May 6) “Old Town Road” is still the number one record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart holding off Taylor Swift’s struggle shimmy inducing new record and Panic! at the Disco. The single is poised to be one of the most dominant #1 songs of all-time putting in elite company with tracks like “The Boy is Mine,” “Shape of You” and “I Will Always Love You” just to name a few.

As for the performance, Lil Nas X was ready backed by his live band he performed an updated version of the track. It’s pretty safe to assume that X isn’t going anywhere, you can check out his live rendition of “Old Town Road” below.

—

Photo: Scott Dudelson / Getty

Lil Nas X Takes His Horse To The ‘Desus & Mero’ Show, Performs “Old Town Road” On TV [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 19 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: