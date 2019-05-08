CLOSE
Want To Keep Your Kid Busy? Here Are Some Resources In Metro Atlanta

As they say, “idle time is evils playground”. Well here are a few ways to keep your kids busy and occupied this summer! Their are tons of programs like summer camps that offer financial assistance, Boy’s and Girls Clubs, family trip ideas, youth sports programs and more.

Visit i9sports.com and find a youth sports program in your area! It’s super easy to use.

Click Here To Search on i9’s website

reec pop up baseball (2)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta:

Click here to find a club near you

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta works to save and change the lives of children and teens, especially those who need us most, by providing them with a safe, positive and engaging environment and programs that prepare and inspire them to achieve Great Futures. Through 25 Clubs in 10 metro counties, our trained and professional staff serves more than 3,500 youth daily. Our programs focus on helping kids succeed in school, live healthier, and become leaders. While our cost to serve each member is more than $5,000, we ask families to pay only a $50 annual membership fee and no child is turned away.

Boys and Girls

CAMP BEST FRIENDS 2019: I love the 90’s

The fun returns this summer at Camp Best Friends! This year’s theme, “I Love The 90’s”, will focus on exposing campers to a summer dedicated to a decade of retro fun! Each week, campers will experience the social, cultural, and educational aspects that “The 90’s” offered….

Centers of Hope: $35 for Residents per week / $110 for Non-residents per week
From the moment campers arrive each day, service leader interns guide them in activities developed around the five (5) Centers of Hope Pillars: Academic Enrichment, Health & Fitness; Character & Leadership Development, Technology and Community. These experiences are achieved through integrated reading, sports, creative writing, games, drama, music, dance, arts and crafts, physical fitness and outdoor adventure.

Register now!

Reec summer camp take overs 2018 (6)

Keep a look out for Reec Treats The City this summer!

Hot 107.9’s Reec Swiney will be throwing free BBQs this summer all around the city. Filled with free food, fun and games.

