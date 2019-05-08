Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors

via NewsOne.com:

Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved Marathon Clothing store has closed its doors in in South Central Los Angeles. However, that does not mean it’s the end of merchandising for the rapper’s legacy.

The Marathon Clothing is still fully operational online but its doors were closed this week and there was no word on when it will reopen.

There were unconfirmed reports that Marathon Clothing has made $10 million since the rapper’s untimely death. If that was true, coupled with Nipsey Hussle’s estimated net worth of $8 million, his multiple investments that included buying a strip mall likely have his family set up for life.

Hussle was shot and killed outside of the Marathon Clothing store on March 31. The suspect, 29-year-old Eric Holder, was arrested on April 2 in Bellflower, California. He has been charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Herman Douglas, Hussle’s business partner, described his final moments with the rapper early last month. “Me and Nipsey was talking, and the dude that shot him (Eric Holder), he came and shook our hands,” Douglas told the Los Angeles Times. Said he was a rapper and this old bulls**t. Shook our hands, the dude went and got his burger. He left.”

Douglas also added, “What seems to be a less talented rapper had envy and hate in his eyes. It was nothing else. It was no motive. It was no beef.”

Douglas said he went inside the Marathon Clothing store to get some food, which is when 29-year-old Holder returned. “So, I might have left Nipsey’s side maybe three seconds,” Douglas said. “I left him maybe, approximately three seconds that I had left Nipsey and the dude came and shot him.”

While Hussle was associated with gangs, he appeared to be distancing himself from that life. Shortly before his death, he was talking with Steve Soboroff, president of the Los Angeles Police Commission, about how to avoid youth from getting involved in gangs.

“We’re talking about programs to help underserved kids, to keep kids out of gangs. And this was his idea,” Soboroff told ABC News. “We’ve been working on this meeting for three months. How I wish it would have been on Saturday.”

Rest in power, Nipsey Hussle.

