CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Roc Nation Submits Evidence Against Judge Brinkley’s Lawyer In Meek Mill Case

The tape does not lie.

2 reads
Leave a comment

Source: Meek Mill 2011 MTV2 Sucker Free Awards held at Fountainbleau Hotel Miami Beach, Florida – 11.11.11 Featuring: Meek Mill Where: Miami Beach, Florida, United States When: 11 Nov 2011 Credit: WENN 

The legal battle behind Meek Mill’s unjust allegeldy probation violation sentencing continues. His team has presented new facts that justify the obvious.

Complex is reporting that Roc Nation has submitted new evidence that proves that they were not trying to falsify statements from A. Charles Peruto Jr, the lawyer representing the judge overseeing Meek’s case. In late 2018 the attorney filed a suit against the management agency and Amazon over his appearance in the Free Meek documentary.

He volunteered to appear in the film to formally discuss the case but was caught talking reckless. He admitted that Brinkley appeared to look “f***ing awful” for not granting the MMG rapper a new case. Charles also flatly said defending her was difficult given her rulings exposed as being biased against the Philadelphia MC.

Peruto filed a lawsuit against the two companies claiming the audio was altered. The court documents stated “These illegally intercepted and digitized oral communications were then edited and leaked to the press so that Peruto’s off the record words would be manipulated against him and his client, Judge Brinkley”.

Well the Roc is stood ten toes down on their claims and have since hired experts that have verified that the off the record statements were not doctored. “Even though they are recompressed into different formats, their content accurately reflects the dialogue recorded in the original evidence files” the new filings read.

Presiding judge on the Roc Nation / Amazon suit, Judge McHugh, will soon rule if Peruto’s lawsuit can proceed or will be dismissed.

Photo: Brian Stukes/Getty Images

Roc Nation Submits Evidence Against Judge Brinkley’s Lawyer In Meek Mill Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close