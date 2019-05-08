Stokley Williams, Lead Singer of the “Baddest Band In The Land,” Stokely has set out on his own with a new album on the way. But what is the legacy of Mint Condition?

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also, Stokely talks about the moment he knew their classic “Pretty Brown Eyes (Breaking My Heart)” was going to be the hit it became, the album cut “Someone To Love,” Prince and more!

More Episodes Of Voices

Voices: John Legend Talks New Single, “Preach” and Nipsey Hussle

Voices: K-Ci From Jodeci Looks Back On The Making Of Classics “Forever My Lady” & “The Show, The After Party, The Hotel”

Voices: Robin Thicke “That’s What Love Can Do”

Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?” was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9: