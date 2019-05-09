CLOSE
Asiahn Tells All In Exclusive Interview

Asiahn

Source: Glenn Pearson / Radio One Digital

Asiahn (pronounced Aah-Zee-Yahn) is a three-time GRAMMY Award nominated singer and songwriter. The Charleston, NC native has made a career writing and singing for many other well known artist including: J. Lo, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne, and Drake. Now, it’s her time to shine.

Asiahn released her project, Love Train, in 2017 that awarded her many praises and acceptance. In 2019, Asiahn came back with more fire for her Love Train 2 EP. With hit songs like “NOLA,” “Like You,” and “Games”– Asiahn is definitely bringing that good R&B back for the new generation.

Watch as Asiahn talks bout her musical influences, her favorite artist to work with, why she would never get in a girl group again, and more:

Listen to Asiahn’s “Like You” and “NOLA” off her new EP Love Train 2:

Asiahn Tells All In Exclusive Interview was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

