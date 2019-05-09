Tina Fey & Amy Poehler Talk Parenting, Podcast & Making Money With Friends

This weekend if you want to laugh log on to Netflix to check out Wine Country the directorial debut of Amy Poehler starring Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Emily Spivey, and Jason Schwartzman. The movie is based on a real-life trip to Napa Valley and tells the story of six women who start to question their friendships during a trip to Napa Valley, California, to celebrate the 50th birthday of one of the ladies.

This movie has some very funny moments and it’s perfectly paired with a bottle of wine and some paella. I went to Napa Valley to sit down with the cast for this week’s episode of Extra Butter With Xilla Valentine. We talked about some of the funniest scenes and examined why it’s impossible for parents to get a moment of privacy, especially when it comes to using the bathroom. We also chatted about their favorite podcasts, with the ladies sharing some of their favorites.

Tiny Fey recommended a podcast called Astonishing Legend which is by Emily Spivey’s husband Scott. Rachel Dratch gave us the breakdown saying, “Its like real very convincing creepy ghost stories.” They also recommended My Favorite Murder by Karen Kilgariff & Georgia Hardstark.

Lastly, the ladies talk about how they love making money with their friends. Maya said, “It is a dream scenario” “To wake up and know you’re going to see these faces in the morning. It’s not just the comfort of the friendship but also these ease of already having a history of working together. What a lucky thing to already know each other’s work language and what works for them personally and professionally.”

Amy even suggests that Making Money With Friends could be the name of an album. Overall this is a fun interview for an even more fun movie. Check it out on Netflix May 11th.

