Contract Talks Between Ty Lue & Lakers Fall Apart, Will Not Be Next Head Coach

Ty Lue who was LeBron James top choice to take over the vacant head coaching job of the Los Angeles Lakers will not be sitting courtside when next season tips off. According to reports, negotiations between the former Cavaliers head coach and the Lakers fell through.

League sources told ESPN contract negotiations between the Lakers and Lue ended with the parties not reaching an agreement at all.

Lue and his representatives turned down the Lakers’ offer Tuesday, league sources said. The Lakers, then on Wednesday offered Lue a deal in the range of three years and $18 million, after which Lue’s side pulled out of negotiations.

According to the sources, Lue’s camp was seeking a five-year deal with a salary commensurate with a championship résumé.

Beyond an inability to agree on contractual terms, the Lakers had proposed several scenarios involving their preferred candidates for assistant coaches, including Jason Kidd, sources said.

Looks like Laker fans will have to wait a little bit longer for the return of the Showtime era. The dysfunction is on ten in the Los Angeles Lakers organization. On top of not being able to secure the deal with Ty Lue, Stephen A. Smith is reporting that people close to Lakers’ president Jeanie Buss are telling her to trade LeBron James.

With Lue out of the picture, ESPN reports the former Orlando Magic coach Frank Vogel and Juwan Howard are currently being considered for the head coaching position. We shall see how this plays out, but this is definitely not what LeBron James signed up for when he joined the Los Angeles Lakers.

