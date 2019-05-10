CLOSE
National
HomeNational

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 7, Nikia Phoenix & Black Girl Beautiful

0 reads
Leave a comment
SpeakHer Podcast, Season 2, Episode 7

Source: iOne Creative Services

Nikia Phoenix has lived a life steeped in uplifting Black women, who so very often do not see themselves represented in their full humanity. Phoenix created her platform, Black Girl Beautiful as a way to connect with Black women and tell their authentic stories.

Hey Brown Girl You're Beautiful mural

Source: Courtesy of Nikia Phoenix 

Recently Phoenix embarked on a street art project under the helm of Pledge World by blu, an organization which gives people the tools to fulfill their dreams. With the help of artist Faatimah Stevens, Phoenix unveiled a powerful mural of art in Atlanta, Georgia. The colorful artwork is accented with a simple phrase, “Hey Brown Girl You’re Beautiful,” the letters painted in bold Black letters to remind women of color that they are seen and heard. The mural has deeply connected with community members and has also reminded Phoenix of why she remains vested in the work.

On this episode Phoenix talks about the importance of seeing ourselves represented positively, and reveals what she has in store for the future of Black Girl Beautiful, which she affectionately calls, her “Oprah plan.”

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 7, Nikia Phoenix & Black Girl Beautiful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close