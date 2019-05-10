Nikia Phoenix has lived a life steeped in uplifting Black women, who so very often do not see themselves represented in their full humanity. Phoenix created her platform, Black Girl Beautiful as a way to connect with Black women and tell their authentic stories.

Recently Phoenix embarked on a street art project under the helm of Pledge World by blu, an organization which gives people the tools to fulfill their dreams. With the help of artist Faatimah Stevens, Phoenix unveiled a powerful mural of art in Atlanta, Georgia. The colorful artwork is accented with a simple phrase, “Hey Brown Girl You’re Beautiful,” the letters painted in bold Black letters to remind women of color that they are seen and heard. The mural has deeply connected with community members and has also reminded Phoenix of why she remains vested in the work.

On this episode Phoenix talks about the importance of seeing ourselves represented positively, and reveals what she has in store for the future of Black Girl Beautiful, which she affectionately calls, her “Oprah plan.”

SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 7, Nikia Phoenix & Black Girl Beautiful was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Charise Frazier Posted 5 hours ago

