Fashion Nova’s New Cardi B Collection Nearly Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours

Cardi can't be stopped.

Fashion Nova Presents: Party With Cardi - Inside

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

Cardi B and Fashion Nova dropped their second collection together and in less than 24 hours, it was nearly sold out. Kulture‘s mom is making money moves, for real.

“Cardi B has the Midas touch … her new spring collection is nearly sold out after raking in over $1 MILLION bucks in the first 24 hours!!!,” TMZ reports, adding “Our sources tell us Cardi’s second collection with Fashion Nova is already vastly outperforming her first collab with the fast-fashion giant, a pretty tall order considering her first venture sold out within minutes.”

According to the gossip site, Fashion Nova prepared for their second go ’round as best as they could, but is still having trouble filling orders. “We’re told Fashion Nova prepared for “Season 2″ of Cardi’s spring-summer line collection by having nearly 5 times the amount of inventory as the first go-round … and they’re still struggling to meet the demand, with the vast majority of styles selling like hotcakes,” TMZ states.

That’s what you have to expect from working with the Bronx native… she’s a whole superstar now.

Photo: Getty

Fashion Nova’s New Cardi B Collection Nearly Sold Out In Less Than 24 Hours was originally published on hiphopwired.com

