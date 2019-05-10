The wait for the second season of She’s Gotta Have It is almost over. An official trailer for the Spike Lee joint dropped this week and needless to say, Nola Darling (played by DeWanda Wise) is still fine as all hell.

On a journey to becoming a multifaceted artist, Nola takes up photography just as the city starts to heat up. “My vision for the summer is to create like I’ve never created, to be the best partner to my partner that I can be… to get that shmoney!” she declares in all her box braid glory.

Also growing closer to her girlfriend Opal, Nola learns not to overstep with Opal’s daughter.

Watch above as Nola starts to discover her true potential as an artist and tune in to Netflix for the full season on May 24.

Photo: Courtesy of Netflix

A Spike Lee Joint: The Season 2 Trailer For Netflix’s ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Is Here [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

King Sukii Posted 4 hours ago

