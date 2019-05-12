T.I. Awards Single Mother With $25K Scholarship

Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. tragically lost his sister Precious Harris in February, but he is turning his pain into something positive and ensuring that her legacy is kept alive through the creation of a scholarship fund. According to NBC News T.I.—whose real name is Clifford Harris—recently awarded a college student with $25,000 to put towards her education.

The Precious Chapman Scholarship is a collaborative effort between Harris, the United Negro College Fund, and VH1. Tierani Scott—a college junior who attends Philander Smith College in Arkansas—was awarded with the scholarship during VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom special. Scott, who is a single mother, exudes excellence academically and in her personal life. She serves as the president of her class, has an outstanding grade point average, and leads a group called Queen Women’s Empowerment Organization all while balancing motherhood. She majors in sociology.

Harris said that he wanted to select a recipient who embodied the same values as his late sister. “This year’s recipient is like my beloved sister,” he said. “It is our hope that this scholarship will help her continue on her path to do great things in her future.” Philanthropy is nothing new to Harris. He has continually utilized his platform as an avenue to give back. In April he teamed up with Scrapp Deleon and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to bail out non-violent offenders in time for Easter. Earlier this year he was honored by the Georgia Senate for his dedication to bettering the Atlanta community.

“So many times, our answer to fixing things is “I’m gonna make some money and leave all these people behind.” There’s rarely an intent to get rich and make where you came from better for generations to come,” he said in an interview with Inc. “It’s extremely ambitious, but I’ve worked myself to a place where I should be the one leading the charge. In my mind, that’s what it means to be king.”

