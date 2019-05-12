CLOSE
Test
Things Get REAL Intimate At The Met Gala…
Wendy Williams To Women Who Chase Men In…
Dionne Warwick Says She’ll Never Forgive Those Who…
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 2, Episode 7, Nikia Phoenix…
Black Tony Becomes A Ride Share Driver And…
Devastated Diddy Talks About The Loss Of Kim…
Taraji P. Henson Unveils New Home For Stepmom…
Cardi B Shoots Down Rumors Of Ab Etching
Did Nipsey Hussle Know His Killer? There Are…
Kurtis Blow’s Surgery Brings Attention To The Health…
To Treat A Black Woman With Such Respect…It…
Black Folks In D.C. Are Fighting Back Against…
9 items
Jhene Aiko Takes Shots At Big Sean In…
Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Clothing Store Closes Its Doors
Mathew Knowles Does Beyonce’s #BeforeILetGoChallenge [VIDEO]
Marines
Marines Discuss The Concerns And Multiple Opportunities Available…
First Photos Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s…
Some Of Our Favorite Beauty Gurus Give Their…
The Family Of Late Filmmaker John Singleton Is…
“Mind Your Business:” Michelle Williams Responds To Rumors…
Rasheeda Opens Up About Cheating On Kirk Early…
Common Shares The Relationship Advice Michelle Obama Gave…
LeToya Luckett-Walker Divulges Details On Her First Year…
‘New’ Sandra Bland Arrest Video Reignites Conspiracy Theories…
Dad Being Questioned In Death Of 3-Year-Old Chained…
How My Parents Taught Me About Money
New Evidence Surfaces In Brittney Taylor’s Case Against…
Diana Ross Says She Felt ‘Violated’ By New…
Jesse Williams Seeks To Deny Ex’s Request To…
Cardi B Keeps It Real About Changing Her…
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

T.I. Awards Single Mother With $25K Scholarship

The scholarship fund was created to honor the legacy of his sister Precious Harris.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Atlanta-bred rapper T.I. tragically lost his sister Precious Harris in February, but he is turning his pain into something positive and ensuring that her legacy is kept alive through the creation of a scholarship fund. According to NBC News T.I.—whose real name is Clifford Harris—recently awarded a college student with $25,000 to put towards her education.

The Precious Chapman Scholarship is a collaborative effort between Harris, the United Negro College Fund, and VH1. Tierani Scott—a college junior who attends Philander Smith College in Arkansas—was awarded with the scholarship during VH1’s Dear Mama: A Love Letter to Mom special. Scott, who is a single mother, exudes excellence academically and in her personal life. She serves as the president of her class, has an outstanding grade point average, and leads a group called Queen Women’s Empowerment Organization all while balancing motherhood. She majors in sociology.

Harris said that he wanted to select a recipient who embodied the same values as his late sister. “This year’s recipient is like my beloved sister,” he said. “It is our hope that this scholarship will help her continue on her path to do great things in her future.” Philanthropy is nothing new to Harris. He has continually utilized his platform as an avenue to give back. In April he teamed up with Scrapp Deleon and the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to bail out non-violent offenders in time for Easter. Earlier this year he was honored by the Georgia Senate for his dedication to bettering the Atlanta community.

“So many times, our answer to fixing things is “I’m gonna make some money and leave all these people behind.” There’s rarely an intent to get rich and make where you came from better for generations to come,” he said in an interview with Inc. “It’s extremely ambitious, but I’ve worked myself to a place where I should be the one leading the charge. In my mind, that’s what it means to be king.”

SEE ALSO:

T.I. Teams Up With Georgia Church To Bail Out Nonviolent Offenders For Easter

Georgia Senate Honors T.I. For Activism Efforts In Atlanta

2016 Democratic National Convention

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

9 photos Launch gallery

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

Continue reading Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

Honoring Mothers Of The Movement For Black Lives

Moms around the world were being feted by their children on Sunday to celebrate Mother’s Day. But there were also a growing number of childless mothers who were continuing to mourn the deaths of their sons from senseless violence. They have comprised what has become the Mothers of the Movement, women who were robbed of their motherhood because of killings by figures in law enforcement. Photos: Remembering Black Men And Boys Killed By Police While those deaths have ranged from the recent to occurring more than a decade ago, the growing influence of the Mothers of the Movement now stretches from the hallowed hallways of Capitol Hill to the grassroots level from which the efforts to effect change in the nation’s gun laws and biased criminal justice system remain. Just in April, the Rev. Al Sharpton hosted Mothers of the Movement at his annual National Action Network convention in New York City. Civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump explained to the audience how the group of courageous women were leading the charge to make sure every officer in each and all police departments across the country can be equipped with a body camera to bring full transparency to law enforcement-involved shootings that many times result in cover-ups to protect cops. https://twitter.com/TheRevAl/status/1113562254195200001 The names of those we have lost still reverberate in conversations having to do with social justice, or the lack thereof: Trayvon Martin, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, for starters. Sadly, a handful of new names continue to be added to the list as law enforcement appears undaunted in how they treat Black suspects versus their white counterparts. We’ve seen that in just the past year alone everywhere from Pittsburgh to Sacramento to Dallas to most recently in Oklahoma, where a police officer shot Lorenzo Clerkley Jr., a 14-year-old Black child, two times through a fence in less than a second after giving a command. Amazingly, Clerkley survived the barrage of bullets. But many of his predecessors who found themselves similarly targeted by law enforcement were not as lucky to live to tell their stories. Instead, those narratives have been left to be told and retold by their families, including and especially their mothers, many of whom have led tireless plights to create change centered on how this world and country view young Black males. Scroll down to see what some of the Mothers of the Movement have been up to recently to understand what motivates them to keep on keeping on.

T.I. Awards Single Mother With $25K Scholarship was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close