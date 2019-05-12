One person is dead after a shooting directed at NBA YoungBoy and his crew outside the Trump Beach Resort near Miami Sunday.

TMZ reports multiple eyewitnesses seeing a shooting opening fire on the rapper outside the resort where he was staying. YoungBoy was allegedly not hit, but witnesses suggest his girlfriend, Kay Marie, was injured and YoungBoy’s security gunned down the shooter.

The rapper is in the town to perform at Rolling Loud tonight.

NBA Youngboy was shot at today while in his vehicle, the shooter was then chased down and killed by NBA Youngboy’s bodyguard *NBA Youngboy is okay 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/OMpsWKxxqL — Rap Spotlights (@RSpotlights) May 12, 2019

Report: NBA YoungBoy Shot at in Miami was originally published on 92q.com